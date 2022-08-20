3 people dead after car hits tree, catches fire in Brampton

Peel Regional Police is investigating after a car crashed into a tree, killing all three occupants.

Police say the single-vehicle accident happened at Conestoga Drive and Elmvale Avenue in Brampton around 2 a.m. on Saturday.

The vehicle hit the tree and caught fire, becoming "engulfed in flames," police said.

Three people were in the car and were pronounced dead at the scene, although police have not yet released any identifying information.