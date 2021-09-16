Skip to Main Content
Toronto

3 pedestrians hit by truck in downtown Toronto Thursday

Three pedestrians were hit by a truck Thursday afternoon in downtown Toronto, police say. One was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Woman taken to trauma centre in serious condition, 2 others have minor injuries

A woman in her 20s has been taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries. Two other pedestrians have minor injuries.  (David Donnelly/CBC)

Emergency crews were called to the area of Church Street and Wellesley Street East at around 4:37 p.m. after a report of a collision. 

Paramedics said a woman in her 20s has been taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries. Two others have minor injuries. 

Toronto police said the driver remained at the scene. 

The intersection is closed while police investigate.

