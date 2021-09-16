3 pedestrians hit by truck in downtown Toronto Thursday
Three pedestrians were hit by a truck Thursday afternoon in downtown Toronto, police say. One was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.
Woman taken to trauma centre in serious condition, 2 others have minor injuries
Three pedestrians were hit by a truck Thursday afternoon in downtown Toronto, police say.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Church Street and Wellesley Street East at around 4:37 p.m. after a report of a collision.
Paramedics said a woman in her 20s has been taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries. Two others have minor injuries.
Toronto police said the driver remained at the scene.
The intersection is closed while police investigate.