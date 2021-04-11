3 new COVID-19 vaccine clinics opening in Toronto
The new clinics will bring the total of city-run clinics up to 9
On Monday, Toronto will open three new COVID-19 vaccine clinics.
The new clinics are located in Cloverdale Mall in Etobicoke-Lakeshore, North Toronto Memorial Community Centre in Eglinton-Lawrence, and the Carmine Stefano Community Centre in Humber River-Black Creek.
Once the three open their doors, the city will be operating nine city-run clinics, per a news release.
"Having all nine city-run immunization clinics online is a critical step to ensure vaccines [are] available to Toronto residents," the release quotes the city's medical officer of health Dr. Eileen de Villa as saying.
Appointments are available for those who are currently vaccine eligible.
A full list of vaccine eligibility is available on the city's website, however it includes: people over the age of 60 (50 in high-risk areas as identified by postal code), people with high-risk health conditions, people experiencing homelessness, First Nations, Métis and Inuit adults, front-line health care workers, and residents, staff and essential caregivers in long-term care homes.
The city says there are appointments available at all of the city-operated immunization clinics, which are located in the following places:
• Metro Toronto Convention Centre, 277 Front St. W.
• Toronto Congress Centre, 650 Dixon Rd.
• Scarborough Town Centre, 300 Borough Dr. (in the old Sears store)
• Malvern Community Recreation Centre, 30 Sewells Rd.
• Mitchell Field Arena, 89 Church Ave. (west side of the complex)
• The Hangar, 75 Carl Hall Rd.
• Cloverdale Mall, 250 The East Mall
• North Toronto Memorial Community Centre, 200 Eglinton Ave. W.
• Carmine Stefano Community Centre, 3100 Weston Rd.
Eligible residents are encouraged to book an appointment through the dark blue 'Book a Vaccine' button with the added option of booking by phone through the provincial vaccine information line at 1-888-999-6488.
The final preparations are being put in place at our final 3 <a href="https://twitter.com/cityoftoronto?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cityoftoronto</a> operated <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19</a> vaccine clinics. This is the clinic at <a href="https://twitter.com/CloverdaleMall?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CloverdaleMall</a>, where 1600+ people will be vaccinated daily beginning tomorrow. <a href="https://t.co/Xe4oMX0yWd">pic.twitter.com/Xe4oMX0yWd</a>—@ChiefPeggTFS