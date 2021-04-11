3 new COVID-19 vaccine clinics opening in Toronto

On Monday, Toronto will open three new COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

The new clinics are located in Cloverdale Mall in Etobicoke-Lakeshore, North Toronto Memorial Community Centre in Eglinton-Lawrence, and the Carmine Stefano Community Centre in Humber River-Black Creek.

Once the three open their doors, the city will be operating nine city-run clinics, per a news release.

"Having all nine city-run immunization clinics online is a critical step to ensure vaccines [are] available to Toronto residents," the release quotes the city's medical officer of health Dr. Eileen de Villa as saying.

Appointments are available for those who are currently vaccine eligible.

A full list of vaccine eligibility is available on the city's website, however it includes: people over the age of 60 (50 in high-risk areas as identified by postal code), people with high-risk health conditions, people experiencing homelessness, First Nations, Métis and Inuit adults, front-line health care workers, and residents, staff and essential caregivers in long-term care homes.

The city says there are appointments available at all of the city-operated immunization clinics, which are located in the following places:

• Metro Toronto Convention Centre, 277 Front St. W.

• Toronto Congress Centre, 650 Dixon Rd.

• Scarborough Town Centre, 300 Borough Dr. (in the old Sears store)

• Malvern Community Recreation Centre, 30 Sewells Rd.

• Mitchell Field Arena, 89 Church Ave. (west side of the complex)

• The Hangar, 75 Carl Hall Rd.

• Cloverdale Mall, 250 The East Mall

• North Toronto Memorial Community Centre, 200 Eglinton Ave. W.

• Carmine Stefano Community Centre, 3100 Weston Rd.

Eligible residents are encouraged to book an appointment through the dark blue 'Book a Vaccine' button with the added option of booking by phone through the provincial vaccine information line at 1-888-999-6488.