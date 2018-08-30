Police seize more than $3M in drugs, processing equipment in Vaughan

York Regional Police say they have seized more than $3 million in drugs and processing equipment after executing a search warrant in Vaughan.

Investigators say they searched a home on Zenith Avenue, in the area of Nashville and Huntington roads, where they found more than 18 kilograms of cocaine, which is said to be worth more than $1.5 million.

Also at the residence were three kilograms of marijuana, 1.5 kilograms of heroin, 700 ecstasy pills, a kilogram of methamphetamine, 11 grams of fentanyl and more than five litres of liquid ketamine.

Police also seized cocaine presses, logo plates and packaging materials at the property.

Three people, two from Vaughan and one from Toronto, now face charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking, production of a controlled substance and possession of proceeds of crime.

York police say that they arrested a suspect who had three kilograms of cocaine in front of the home on Aug. 2 and that an investigation into suspected Vaughan drug traffickers began in July.

The investigation is ongoing, police add.