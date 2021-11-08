3 injured in 7-vehicle crash in Toronto's west end, police say

Three people were rushed to hospital after seven cars crashed at the intersection of Dufferin and Dupont streets Sunday afternoon, police say.

Toronto police and paramedics responded to the collision at the intersection around 4:30 p.m. Responding officers discovered that one of the seven drivers had fled the scene.

Paramedics assessed drivers and passengers involved in the collision and determined three people needed to go to the hospital.

Of those patients, two had serious injuries and one had minor injuries.

The intersection will be temporarily closed as Toronto police's traffic services investigate.

Police have not yet learned of the cause of the collision.