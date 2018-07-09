3 big challenges for the TTC's next CEO

The TTC board is getting closer to selecting a new CEO, and experts say whoever it is will have some big challenges ahead of them.

Jennifer Keesmaat, the city's former chief planner, and transit advocate Steve Munro say those tasks will include decoding the subway plans of new Ontario Premier Doug Ford, providing strong leadership at the city council level and handling all of the day-to-day issues of the TTC.

The Doug Ford factor

While transit has always been a contentious issue at the municipal level, transit advocate Steve Munro told CBC's Metro Morning Monday the new CEO will also have to deal with the newly-elected Progressive Conservative government at Queen's Park.

"We really don't know yet what Doug Ford plans to do," Munro said.

You can listen to the full conversation in the audio below.

The TTC will announce their new CEO on Tuesday. Transit advocate Steve Munro and former city of Toronto chief planner Jennifer Keesmaat speak about the challenges the new transit head will face. 10:45

Ford made promises to upload responsibility for the TTC to the province during the election campaign. And last month Ford professed his love for subways, even vowing to extend lines to Markham and Pickering.

Newly elected Premier Doug Ford is an unabashed champion of subways at the expense of streetcars and light rail transit lines. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin (Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press)

As a Toronto city councillor from 2010 to 2014, while his late brother Rob Ford was mayor, Ford pushed to bury the entire Eglinton Crosstown light-rail line underground and cancel the Sheppard LRT in favour of extending the Sheppard subway line.

He also championed the Scarborough subway extension, instead of a seven-stop LRT line, to replace the obsolete Scarborough RT.

And during the election campaign, Ford vowed to resurrect the three-stop version of the Scarborough subway, instead of the one-stop version that's now being designed. Ford did not say, however, how he would pay for the plan. Right now, the one-stop extension is estimated to cost $3.35 billion — a price tag critics predict will climb even higher.

Standing up to council

Mayor John Tory, third right, and those who support him on council have backed a subway line to replace the aging Scarborough RT. Will the next TTC CEO also support that project? (John Rieti/CBC)

Keesmaat, meanwhile, told Metro Morning the TTC needs a CEO with enough savvy to navigate between two levels of government and make important decisions that will guide Toronto transit into the future.

"There needs to be somebody at the helm that can stand up and speak with authority," said Keesmaat, who witnessed plenty of hotly-contested fights over transit planning during her time at city hall.

To succeed, she said the CEO should focus on "using data and evidence and analysis to really advocate for the best interests of the transit system."

'The subway is full, the bus system is full, streetcar system is full'

Munro says the new CEO also needs to find a way to boost the transit system's capacity.

"The subway is full, the bus system is full, the streetcar system is full and we're not in a situation where that's going to be remedied anytime soon," Munro said.

Crowding has become a huge issue on a number of routes around the city. (John Rieti/CBC)

Munro says this issue has plagued past administrations and they've struggled to find a solution to frustrating day-to-day challenges.

The TTC is the third largest transit system, by ridership, in North America, next to New York City and Mexico City. However, delays and repairs are a regular occurrence, and must be dealt with swiftly in order to keep things running smoothly.

"The hardest part about running the TTC is never quite knowing what's going to happen tomorrow," he said.

The TTC's search for a new leader began last year, when former CEO Andy Byford announced he was leaving to become the president of the New York City Transit Authority.

On Tuesday, the board will hold a private meeting to agree on a preferred candidate. They'll then negotiate the details of a contract with their selection, before making an announcement in the next week or two.