3-alarm fire forces evacuation at long-term care home in Scarborough

A three-alarm fire at Kennedy Lodge Home — a long-term care home in Scarborough — has resulted in a partial evacuation of the facility, according to Toronto fire.

The call came in to Toronto Fire Services just before noon on Monday for reports of a fire at the home on Kennedy Road near Ellesmere Road.

Crews arrived on the scene to smoke in the basement of the building. There was also smoke coming from the heating and ventilation system.

Staff and residents were evacuated from the first floor and basement. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The TTC sent three buses to provide shelter for evacuated residents and staff.

Just over an hour later, the all-clear was given and residents and staff were allowed to re-enter the building.