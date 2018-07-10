2nd woman's remains found at Oshawa home where Rori Hache's body discovered, police say

Durham Regional Police say they've identified a second set of human remains discovered at the same Oshawa house where the remains of 18-year-old Rori Hache were found last year.

A fisherman discovered a torso in Lake Ontario in September 2017 that police linked by DNA testing to 18-year-old Rori Hache of Oshawa, Ont. Police said they were also able to identify Hache's tattoos.

Officers found more of Hache's remains, and a homemade explosive device, in a basement apartment in Oshawa in December. Officers launched a fresh search at that property, on McMillan Drive, on Monday, and plan to dig in the backyard in the near future.

While searching the home, police said they also identified the DNA of another woman, who had been missing since 2008.

Adam Strong, 45, has been charged with indecent interference to a body in connection with the discovery of Hache's remains.

No murder charges have been laid in connection with the deaths of the women.

More to come