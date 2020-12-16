2nd man accused in playground shooting sentenced to 13 years in prison

A second man who was part of a shooting that injured two young girls at a Scarborough playground back in 2018 has been sentenced to 13 years behind bars.

Tarrick Rhoden, who was 23 years old at the time of the shooting and of no fixed address, previously pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm, possession of firearm with ammunition and two counts of aggravated assault.

The accused appeared through videoconference at the sentencing on Wednesday morning, which was held at the Superior Court of Justice.

Rhoden was handed a 13-year prison sentence, less a four years and four months of credit for pre-sentence custody. That leaves eight years and eight months to be served concurrently, according to Brian Gray, spokesperson for the Ministry of the Attorney General.

Remaining charges against the accused were withdrawn.

T'Quan Robertson, 25, was also given a 13-year prison sentence in October. He and Rhoden are two of several men police say took part in a shooting at 10 Alton Towers Circle, near McCowan Road and Steeles Avenue in Scarborough, on a June afternoon in 2018.

Police said they were targeting a man at a playground where 11 kids were also playing.

Two sisters, aged five and nine at the time, suffered gunshot wounds. The girls survived after undergoing surgery.

The shooting happened at this playground in 2018. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)

Rhoden was arrested by Ontario Provincial Police in August 2018 and faced a total of 17 charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, possession of an unauthorized firearm, and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

He and Robertson were both wanted in a Canada-wide warrant prior to their arrests.