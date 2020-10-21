Father charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of infant son

A father has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of his infant son, Durham Regional Police announced Wednesday.

According to a news release, a four-month-old child was taken to hospital with "unexplained injuries" in April of 2019.

"Tragically, the infant succumbed to his injuries days later," the news release reads.

Police say that after a "lengthy" investigation that included working closely with the coroner's office, a 24-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night.

He was charged with second-degree murder and is being held for a bail hearing.