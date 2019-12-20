Some Gosford highrise residents returning home, but others may have to wait months

Residents of nearly two dozen apartment units at 235 Gosford Boulevard can finally go home, the city says.

The city cleared 26 units for immediate re-occupation at the fire-damaged highrise on Friday afternoon.

Hundreds of residents were displaced after a massive fire ravaged the building last month.

In a press release, the city said they are expecting more units will be cleared and will become available in the coming days and weeks.

Ronkay Management Inc., the building's property management company, thanked its teams of engineers, contractors, security team, staff and management for their work to get the residents back home.

"Today is 35 days since the fire and we are implementing Phase 1 of our Return to Occupancy Plan, which involves at least 26 of the 131 suites in the building," it said in a notice.

The good news comes after Mayor John Tory announced Thursday that tenants may be able to return to their homes in a matter of weeks.

Twenty-four of the most severely damaged units in the building, however, may have to wait months to be able to get back into their homes, the mayor says.

Meanwhile, the property management company says it's working diligently to get as many people back to their homes as soon as possible.