$250K reward offered for tip leading to arrest of man wanted for North York slaying

A $250,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man accused of killing a father in North York while he refereed a soccer game in 2022, the Bolo Program announced Monday while sharing its latest Canada's 25 "most wanted" list.

Cristian Cuxum, a 19-year-old whose last known residence was Toronto, is wanted for second-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder in connection with the shooting that killed Edwin Farley Alvarado Quintero, 49, of Woodbridge, on Oct. 9, 2022.

Cuxum is now in the number one spot on the program's most wanted list, Toronto police Chief Myron Demkiw said Monday. Quintero's widow, Alexandra Barrera, attended the announcement on what would have been her husband's 50th birthday.

"To the man who took Edwin's life: You destroyed us. You destroyed our family. You destroyed our plans. Our dreams. Our sense of safety. Our everything. You cannot make that right," she said.

Alexandra Barrera, center, with her daughter and son, said her husband's death destroyed their family. (Heather Waldron/CBC)

"But if you turn yourself in, you will allow us to take our next step forward in this nightmare. Maybe then, one day, we can answer the questions that haunt us each day."

Quintero was killed after an altercation broke out at a soccer field in the Dufferin Street and Finch Avenue West area. A spectator allegedly walked onto the field and fired several shots into a group of players.

Two other people were shot but survived. Quintero was simply at the wrong place at the wrong time, according to the program's summary of his death.

Edwin Farley Alvarado Quintero, 49, of Woodbridge, was killed in a triple shooting in North York on Oct. 9, 2022. (Toronto Police Service)

Quintero and Barrera left Colombia for Canada three years ago because they thought it would be a safer place to raise their family, Barrera said.

What is the Bolo Program?

The Bolo Program — short for "be on the lookout" — is part of the Stéphan Crétier Foundation, a charitable organization established in 2006. The program uses social media, technology and other forms of engagement to help police investigate major cases through public tips.

The reward for information on Cuxum is available until Nov. 30, 2023. The program is warning people not to take any action in an attempt to apprehend Cuxum, as he may be armed and dangerous. Police believe he's in the GTA but say he could be anywhere in Canada.

In total, more than $750,000 in rewards are being offered for the 25 people listed Monday. The list includes five other Toronto subjects, four of whom are wanted for murder while one is wanted for gun trafficking.

Demkiw said the Bolo Progam provides people guaranteed anonymity through Crime Stoppers.

"Bolo is a true win/win. Win for police, for the community and for the tipster who can pass along their information and collect their reward," he said.

Max Langlois, director of the Bolo Program, said the order of the list is determined by a committee made up of police investigators. (Heather Waldron/CBC )

Of the 46 suspects featured by Bolo before today, nearly 40 per cent have been apprehended, said the program's director Max Langlois.

The program determines the order of the list through a committee chaired by Langlois that's made up of six Canadian police investigators. He said it's "not a perfect science" but the committee assesses the gravity of the crime and its community impact.

"There is a man accused of murder who is walking in the GTA, likely now with the weapon that was used to commit that murder," Langlois said regarding their decision to name Cuxum as the number one fugitive.