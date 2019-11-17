Residents displaced by Gosford Blvd fire escorted to apartments to gather essentials

Scores of residents displaced by a major fire at a highrise residential building at 235 Gosford Blvd. in North York were granted escorted access on Sunday to gather essential items from their apartment.

Capt. Dawyne Verhey, with Toronto Fire Service, says residents were being allowed onto all but the eighth floor.

The residents were escorted in by TFS personnel holding flashlights.

"[They're entering] one apartment at a time. Two firefighters escort each group to their apartment," Verhey told CBC Toronto on Sunday.

"These people have been ousted from their homes without notice or ability to plan in advance. It is essential, I think, for any of us to be able to get our essential belongings so we're trying to expedite that and ease this as much as possible for these people."

Capt. Dawyne Verhey, with Toronto Fire Services, says residents were being allowed on all but the 8th floor. (James Morrison-Collalto/CBC)

On Friday, crews battled a five-alarm fire throughout the evening and evacuated the approximately 700 residents from the 15-storey building.

Since then, about half of the displaced residents have sought shelter at the nearby Driftwood Community Recreation Centre at 4401 Jane St, North York.

The displaced residents are moving Sunday to another shelter at York University.

"Today, thanks to a generous offer from York University, the emergency reception centre will move to the Tait McKenzie Centre at 1 Thompson Rd., less than two kilometres from the apartment building," the city said in a news release.

"Red Cross will continue to operate the reception centre at its new location. The TTC will assist with transporting the residents to the new location," it continues.

The city says the reception centre is pet-friendly and will offer meals, cots and blankets, washrooms and showers, secure storage of personal belongings, animal care for pets and service animals and personal services such as hygiene kits and mental health support.

The city is also in discussion with the school boards to facilitate travel for children staying at the reception centre.