Toronto police charge man, 22, with murder in St. James Town stabbing

Toronto police have arrested and charged a man in connection with a fatal stabbing in St. James Town last week.

The man, 22, was arrested with the help of York Regional Police.

He is due in court via video on Tuesday to face the charge of second-degree murder in the death of Stephon Anton Knights-Roberts, 30, of Toronto, on Thursday.

In a news release on Monday, police said they were called to the area of Wellesley Street East and Ontario Street at around 11:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found Knights-Roberts with several stab wounds. He was rushed to hospital and was pronounced dead soon after.

Knights-Roberts is Toronto's 34th homicide victim of the year.

After his death, police appealed to the public for help in finding the suspect, whom they had described as armed, violent and dangerous on Saturday.

Police released three images of him as homicide detectives continued to investigate.

According to a police news release issued on Friday, "multiple" people were involved in the altercation.