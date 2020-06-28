Police looking for 22-year-old man in connection with fatal St. James Town stabbing

Toronto police are looking for a 22-year-old man in connection with the fatal stabbing of Stephon Anton Knights-Roberts in St. James Town on Thursday.

The incident happened in the area of Wellesley Street East and Ontario Street at around 11:30 p.m.

When officers arrived they found Knights-Roberts with several stab wounds. He was rushed to hospital and was pronounced dead soon after.

Police provided this image of Stephon Anton Knights-Roberts in a news release issued Friday afternoon. He was 30 years old. (Supplied by the Toronto Police Service)

A Toronto man is now wanted for second degree murder in connection with the incident.

Police say the suspect is 5'8", 122 pounds, with short brown hair and blue eyes.

The man is considered armed and dangerous. If he is found, police warn the public not to approach and call 9-1-1 immediately.

According to a police news release issued Friday, "multiple" people were involved in the altercation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.