22-year-old man fatally shot in North York

A 22-year-old man is dead after a shooting in North York Wednesday night, Toronto police say.

Officers were called to a parking lot in the Leslie Street and Finch Avenue E. area around 8:30 p.m.

Police say the victim was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene. He lived in the area of the shooting.

Two suspects were seen fleeing westbound from the area on foot. No descriptions were immediately available.

Police are asking anyone with information or video of the shooting to contact investigators or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.