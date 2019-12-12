Skip to Main Content
22-year-old man fatally shot in North York
Toronto·Updated

22-year-old man fatally shot in North York

A 22-year-old man is dead after a shooting in North York Wednesday night, Toronto police say.

2 suspects were seen fleeing on foot, no descriptions were immediately available

CBC News ·
Two men were seen running westbound from the area after the shooting, police say. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

A 22-year-old man is dead after a shooting in North York Wednesday night, Toronto police say.

Officers were called to a parking lot in the Leslie Street and Finch Avenue E. area around 8:30 p.m.

Police say the victim was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene. He lived in the area of the shooting.

Two suspects were seen fleeing westbound from the area on foot. No descriptions were immediately available.

Police are asking anyone with information or video of the shooting to contact investigators or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

Emergency crews were called to the Leslie Street and Finch Avenue area around 8:30 p.m. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|