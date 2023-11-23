Santa Claus is coming to town in Canada's largest city on Sunday for the return of the annual Santa Claus parade.

The parade, which features 27 floats, almost a dozen marching bands and marchers representing groups from across the city, departs from Christie Street and Bloor Street W. at 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 26.

The parade's president and CEO, Clayton Charters, says many people have been working all year for the big day, from constructing floats to working with sponsors and community partners. He says the whole team is excited to share what's in store for this year.

"It's pretty special to be able to do work that makes people happy, even in a small way or for a single day," said Charters.

WATCH | CBC News gets behind-the-scenes preview of this year's Santa Claus Parade: A behind-the-scenes preview of Toronto's Santa Claus Parade Duration 1:46 Featured Video From new floats to old favourites, CBC Toronto was there for preparations ahead of the 2023 Santa Claus Parade — including a check-in with St. Nick himself.

This year's parade will feature new floats — including those for the event's star couple, Mrs. Claus and Santa.

"We have a new Mrs. Claus float, where she's in the North Pole — sort of a command centre," he said.

Santa's float has animated reindeer and the new Mother Goose float is also one to be on the lookout for, he says.

"There is something for everyone," he said. "Everyone's going to pull away and say, 'Oh, this was my favourite.' We're gonna talk about it, debate about it … that's part of what makes it special."

Parade a family affair

For Melyssa Hollister, Toronto's Santa Claus parade has been a family affair for nearly 15 years.

Receiving the opportunity to see the parade from a special vantage point at The Hospital for Sick Children close to two decades ago moved Hollister to want to be directly involved with her own family.

"What we've done as a family is we've embraced the Santa Claus parade in every volunteer capacity," she said. Her children have been float participants and marchers, while Hollister is a lead marshal this year, making sure all participants are having a good experience on route.

Melyssa Hollister is a lead marshal with Toronto Santa Claus Parade. Her whole family continues to take on different roles as part of the event each year. (Submitted by Melyssa Hollister)

She says marching down hospital row past SickKids is still always the most meaningful.

"We're waving to those kids who are in the windows and can't come down," she said.

Downtown core to be busy on Sunday

Out of the streets, the parade means a lot to partners and businesses, said Charters.

This year, the parade will even be welcoming other parades — Toronto Caribbean Carnival and Pride Toronto — who will be part of the event for the first time, said Charters.

In the past, the parade has attracted some 800,000 people in attendance, he said.

"That means people riding transit, that means people eating beforehand, that means people staying in hotels."

The parade route travels throughout the downtown core, traveling east along Bloor Street W. from Christie Street to Spadina Avenue where it turns south, then east on Harbord Street and Hoskin Avenue before going south on Queen's Park Crescent then connecting to University Avenue.

It then heads south to Wellington Street, east on Wellington Street to Yonge Street, south to Front Street, east to Jarvis Street and ends at St. Lawrence market, he says.

Streets that are part of the parade route will be closed to cars for most of the day. Attendees should take public transit if possible, said Charters.

Santa heads north of the big city Saturday

Santa will also be participating in a parade in Markham.

The parade starts at 11 a.m. on Nov. 25 at the Markham Village Community Centre, travels along Main Street and ends at the Markham Museum, said Tina Martin, president of the Rotary Club of Markham Sunrise and co-chair of the Santa Claus parade committee.

Santa will be participating in Markham's Santa Claus Parade on Saturday. The Rotary Club float from the 2022 parade is pictured. (Submitted by Tina Martin)

Martin told CBC Toronto her favourite part of the Markham parade is seeing all the children participating and the diversity of the city reflected in the participants.

"We have different dancing groups that reflect the diversity … even the marching bands we have," she said.

A veteran of the parade, Martin's pro tip of an unbeatable spot to check out the parade is from the corner of Main Street and Centre Street.

"It's a bit of a raised platform so you get to see everything," she said. "You can see when Santa turns the corner and you get to see him come as he heads north, and you get to see all of the parade entrance from there."

While Santa is the main attraction for many, Martin says it's also about coming together after the parade is over, and embracing "a real spirit of community."