What's open and closed in Toronto this Thanksgiving weekend

While many things will be closed this Thanksgiving holiday, there are a lot of things you can still plan to see and visit.

Here's what's open and closed this Thanksgiving weekend.

Attractions

Recreation: Community recreation centres will be open for regular program hours on Saturday and Sunday, but will be closed on Monday, along with indoor pools and rinks. Meanwhile, all Toronto Public Library branches will be closed on Sunday and Monday.

Zoos: Friends of High Park Zoo is open over the long weekend between 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Toronto Zoo is open from 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. all weekend, including Monday.

Museums: The Art Gallery of Ontario is open regularly on Saturday and Sunday, but will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday. The Royal Ontario Museum is open for regular hours throughout the long weekend, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The Aga Khan Museum is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. all weekend, including Monday.

CN Tower: The tower is open from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Saturday to Monday.

Ripley's Aquarium: The aquarium is open from 9:00 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Saturday to Monday.

Ontario Science Centre: The centre is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. from Saturday to Monday.

Amusement parks: Canada's Wonderland will be open on Saturday and Sunday but closed on Monday.

Other attractions that will be open over the long weekend include The Centennial Park Conservatory and Allan Gardens, all five of the city's golf courses, the Hockey Hall of Fame, Casa Loma, and Riverdale Farm.

Grocery stores, pharmacies

Many grocery stores and pharmacies will be closed on Monday. Check your local location for specific hours.

All Rabba Fine Foods locations will be open 24/7 throughout the long weekend.

Malls

The Eaton Centre and Vaughan Mills will be open regularly Saturday and Sunday, but will be open for different hours on Monday, from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The same applies to Promenade Mall, Square One Shopping Centre, Hillcrest Mall and Markville Mall, which will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday.

Meanwhile, Pacific Mall will be open for regular hours throughout the weekend, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Toronto Premium Outlets will also be open regular hours from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The following malls will be closed on Thanksgiving Monday: Scarborough Town Centre, Fairview Mall, Dufferin Mall, Sherway Gardens, Yorkdale Mall and Shops at Don Mills.

Government offices, banks

Federal, provincial and municipal government offices, as well as all banks, will be closed on Thanksgiving Monday. Check your local location for weekend hours.

All LCBO and Beer Store locations will be closed on Monday.

Additionally, Canada Post will not be delivering any mail or packages on Monday.

Transit and road closures

The City of Toronto says subway service on the TTC's Line 1 between Spadina and St. Andrew stations will end early at 11:59 p.m. Friday and remain closed on Saturday due to track work. Regular service will resume Sunday.

Subway service on Line 1 between King and Osgoode stations will begin later on Sunday at 11 a.m due to track work.

On Monday, the TTC will operate on a holiday schedule, meaning from about 6 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Metrolinx says all routes on Thanksgiving Monday will operate on their Sunday schedule.