Ontario students' math, literacy scores flat or up slightly from last year: EQAO

Ontario students' math and literacy scores are either flat or up slightly compared to last year.

The Education Quality and Accountability Office (EQAO) released its annual standardized test results on Thursday.

The agency says 60 per cent of Grade 3 students in English-language schools met the provincial standard for math, up from 59 per cent the year before.

Reading and writing results for that grade remain unchanged from the year prior.

Meanwhile, the agency says 50 per cent of Grade 6 students met the provincial standard in math, up from 47 per cent the last school year.

Reading went down one percentage point to 84 per cent for those students, while writing stayed the same at 84 per cent.

Meanwhile, 54 per cent of Grade 9 students met the provincial standard for math, up by two percentage points compared to 2022.

The EQAO also says that 85 per cent of this year's students eligible for Ontario's literacy test — typically those in Grade 10 — were successful, up from 82 per cent the year prior.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the government's approach of getting back to basics is achieving results, but more work needs to be done.

"Given Ontario's increasing investments in literacy and math, and the improvements students are making in those skills, now is the time to work together to ensure students stay in class learning essential skills that will set them up for long-term success," Lecce said in a news release.

The province says this year's EQAO results show "stability and moderate gains" that are similar to testing in other Canadian jurisdictions.