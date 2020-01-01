Toronto's first 2020 baby arrives seconds after midnight
2 GTA families welcomed babies at exactly 12:00 a.m. New Year's Day
Toronto's first new baby of 2020 arrived just seconds after the stroke of midnight at Humber River Hospital.
The child, Amiir Deeq Mohammed, was successfully delivered at precisely 12:00 a.m. on New Year's Day. The hospital said he arrived almost instantly after the clock struck midnight.
"I'm very happy to have this miracle boy," said his father Deeq Mohameed Farah after welcoming the family's first-born child.
Amiir's time of birth was listed as "0000" on a whiteboard in the family's hospital room.
Little Amiir barely edged his fellow 2020 baby Aryan Walia, who was born 50 seconds after midnight at Credit Valley Hospital in Mississauga.
"We definitely weren't expecting the baby to come on New Year's Day," said mother Anu Walia. Her first child was due later in January, but made a surprise appearance a few weeks before schedule.
"Our whole world changed. Best New Year's ever," added Aryan's father Simran Walia.
According to Statistics Canada, the country's most recent population estimate is 37,874,794.
