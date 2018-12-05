Annual report card from Ontario's Auditor General to be released today

The province's annual report card from the Auditor General comes out today.

The 2020 Annual Report from Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk is set to be tabled at the Legislature at 10:30 a.m. on Monday morning.

This year's report contains 13 stand-alone value-for-money audits, including of operations at Metrolinx, the effectiveness of the Ministry of Indigenous Affairs, and the services provided for Ontarians with developmental disabilities.

"Reports from independent offices of the legislature seem to be the only way we're getting any transparency from this government," said NDP finance critic Sandy Shaw ahead of the report's release.

Retirement homes authority under scrutiny

Shaw says she'll be watching one audit particularly closely: a deep-dive on the work being done by the Retirement Homes Regulatory Authority.

"We now know without a shadow or a doubt that long-term care homes are in crisis," said Shaw.

"We now need to understand that retirement homes also require oversight and require the government to make sure people aren't suffering in the same kinds of conditions."

According to the Auditor General's office, the audit will look at how effectively the authority is enforcing legislation to protect residents from harm — including in the realm of infection prevention and control.

It's been a busy few weeks for Lysyk, who last month released — and defended — her report on Ontario's response to the pandemic.

Earlier in the month, Lysyk also released her annual report looking specifically at Ontario's environmental plan, in which she said the Ford government risked missing its climate change targets.



