Pumpkins, pumpkins everywhere: 2018 Pumpkinfest rolls into town

3 days of Thanksgiving fun

The three-day Pumpkinfest at Downsview Park offered a weekend full of Thanksgiving fun and plenty of pumpkin photo-ops.

(Chris Langenzarde/CBC)

Umbrellas everywhere

Umbrellas were everywhere at this year's Pumpkinfest because of the rainy weather, but that didn't stop the fun especially for some of the youngest at the event.

(Chris Langenzarde/CBC)

Family fun

Besides providing an opportunity to see as many pumpkins as possible, the Pumpkinfest was also an opportunity for families and close friends to spend some quality time together.

(Chris Langenzarde/CBC)

Pumpkins galore

With pumpkins everywhere, it was easy to get overwhelmed with all of them around, but that's all part of the fun.

(Chris Langenzarde/CBC)

Bundling up for fall

With fall in full swing, attendees bundled up in some of their warmest sweaters and coats to go along with some smiles that were just as warm.

(Chris Langenzarde/CBC)

Enjoying the fall colours

Orange dominated many of the selfies and photos taken at the Pumpkinfest.

(Chris Langenzarde/CBC)

Come together

The event, which aims to bring families together ahead of Thanksgiving, is quickly becoming an annual tradition.

(Chris Langenzarde/CBC)

Balancing act

Pumpkinfest offered a whole lot more to do than to check out pumpkins. Attendees also had a host of other attractions to choose from.

(Mrinali Anchan/CBC)

More to see

Downsview Park wasn't the only one hosting a Pumpkinfest this year. Another Pumpkinfest was held in Richmond Hill at the Richmond Green Sports Centre.

(Mrinali Anchan/CBC)

Thanksgiving arrives Monday