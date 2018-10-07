Pumpkins, pumpkins everywhere: 2018 Pumpkinfest rolls into town
Orange you glad it's almost Thanksgiving?
3 days of Thanksgiving fun
The three-day Pumpkinfest at Downsview Park offered a weekend full of Thanksgiving fun and plenty of pumpkin photo-ops.
Umbrellas everywhere
Umbrellas were everywhere at this year's Pumpkinfest because of the rainy weather, but that didn't stop the fun especially for some of the youngest at the event.
Family fun
Besides providing an opportunity to see as many pumpkins as possible, the Pumpkinfest was also an opportunity for families and close friends to spend some quality time together.
Pumpkins galore
With pumpkins everywhere, it was easy to get overwhelmed with all of them around, but that's all part of the fun.
Bundling up for fall
With fall in full swing, attendees bundled up in some of their warmest sweaters and coats to go along with some smiles that were just as warm.
Enjoying the fall colours
Orange dominated many of the selfies and photos taken at the Pumpkinfest.
Come together
The event, which aims to bring families together ahead of Thanksgiving, is quickly becoming an annual tradition.
Balancing act
Pumpkinfest offered a whole lot more to do than to check out pumpkins. Attendees also had a host of other attractions to choose from.
More to see
Downsview Park wasn't the only one hosting a Pumpkinfest this year. Another Pumpkinfest was held in Richmond Hill at the Richmond Green Sports Centre.
Thanksgiving arrives Monday
With files from Mrinali Anchan