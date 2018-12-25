2018 in pictures: Toronto's most memorable moments

Amid a raucous year in politics, a deadly time on Toronto streets, marijuana legalization, and extreme weather events, CBC Toronto rounded up the top visual moments that stand out above the rest in 2018.

Here are the most memorable images of the year:

January

On Jan. 18, alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur was arrested at his home in Thorncliffe Park. He is charged with eight counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of several men, many of whom had ties to the city's Gay Village.

Community members and dignitaries light candles during a vigil hosted by the Metropolitan Community Church of Toronto. The downtown neighbourhood came together to mourn the deaths of several men in the LGBT community at the hands of an alleged serial killer. (Christopher Katsarov/Canadian Press)

The remains of a number of the men turned up in garden planters at a home where the 66-year-old landscaper worked.

Bruce McArthur is charged with eight counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of eight men between 2010 and 2017. (Pam Davies/CBC)

On Jan. 24, Patrick Brown was forced to resign as Progressive Conservative leader and was kicked out of the caucus amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

Patrick Brown is chased by reporters following a news conference at Queen's Park where he resigned as PC leader. (Aaron Vincent Elkaim/Canadian Press)

February

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, the iconic ice dancers who enthralled Canadians for years concluded their illustrious careers with not one, but two gold medals at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir captivated Canadians with one of the most memorable sports moments of 2018. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Close to 100 homeless people died in Toronto in 2017, according to Toronto Public Health. But the shelter crisis hit critical levels with prolonged periods of record-breaking temperatures in 2018.

A homeless man lies sleeping on the sidewalk of King Street in downtown Toronto during an extreme cold alert. (David Donnelly/CBC)

March

On March 3, the highly anticipated Yayoi Kusama exhibit Infinity Mirrors opened at the Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO). Toronto was the fourth stop on the exhibit's six-city tour.

Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama really likes pumpkins. The motif appears in many of her works dating to the 1940s. This piece, titled All the Eternal Love I Have for the Pumpkin, was made in 1993. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

On March 18, the Toronto Zoo said goodbye to its beloved giant pandas after a five-year stay. Da Mao and Er Shun, two giant pandas who have been on loan from China, and two-year-old twin cubs, Jia Panpan and Jia Yueyue, made the big move to Calgary.

The Toronto Zoo's four giant pandas, known for frolicking in the snow, became a fixture of the city's landscape during their stay. (Martin Trainor/CBC)

April

CBC Toronto launched a series, called HERstory in Black: The Next Generation, about the experiences of seven young black women making a mark in their communities.

From a filmmaker to leading anti-bullying programs, (from left to right) Jual Dacosta, Kalista Metcalfe, Allison Stone and Eyitayo Kunle-Oladosu (bottom centre) are all making a difference. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Twenty-five minutes of terror along a stretch of one of Toronto's busiest streets permanently altered the lives of 26 victims and hundreds of witnesses.

Police inspect the white rental van used in the attack along a busy stretch of Yonge Street in north Toronto. (Warren Toda/EFE/EPA)

On April 23, a white rental van mounted a curb and barrelled into a number of pedestrians, killing 10 people and wounding 16 others.

A woman wipes tears from her eyes in front of the memorial in Olive Square park for the victims of the van attack.

It took Toronto months to regain a sense of normalcy after the attack — the first of its kind in the city.

A man lights a candle at a vigil for the 10 people killed and 16 wounded on Yonge Street. (Galit Rodan/Canadian Press)

May

The Toronto Raptors fired veteran head coach Dwane Casey on May 11 after being swept by Cleveland in the second round of the playoffs for the second consecutive season.

Casey is the most successful coach in Raptors history — rewriting the culture of what had been one of the worst teams in the league.

Dwane Casey won the NBA Coach of the Year award despite getting fired by the Toronto Raptors earlier in the off-season. (Frank Gunn/Canadian Press )

A homemade bomb detonated at Bombay Bhel restaurant in Mississauga, Ont., on May 24 injuring 15 people.

Groups of families and friends were celebrating birthdays at the Indian restaurant at the time of the blast. (Mark Blinch/Reuters)

Toronto FC held its second annual Pride night on May 25.

Toronto FC's Victor Vazquez takes a corner kick against the Chicago Fire. (Mark Blinch/Canadian Press)

June

Ontario's Progressive Conservatives secured a considerable majority government during the June 7 election — ending nearly 15 years of Liberal power in the province.

Premier Doug Ford celebrates his election victory. The Progressive Conservatives won their highest number of seats since Mike Harris's victory in 1995. (Carlo Allegri/Reuters)

Doug Ford easily won his seat in Etobicoke North, the symbolic heartland of "Ford Nation," the term given to an unwavering core of supporters.

Ford's supporters erupted at news of his victory which signalled the arrival of a new government dynamic. (Carlo Allegri/Reuters)

Andrea Horwath's NDP formed the Official Opposition at the legislature. The election results marked a turnaround for the party that has consistently found itself in third place.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath held onto her seat in Hamilton Centre, where she has served as an MPP since 2004. (Frank Gunn/Canadian Press)

Kathleen Wynne resigned as Liberal leader after her party earned their lowest-ever share of the popular vote, picking up only seven seats.

During an emotional concession speech, Kathleen Wynne paused to wipe away tears and struck a tone of gratitude as she passed the torch to a new generation of Liberals. (Christopher Katsarov/Canadian Press)

The joyous and celebratory atmosphere of Toronto's 38th Pride parade turned sombre on June 24 as revellers paused for a moment of silence for LGBT victims of violence.

Members of the LGBT community, reeling from the arrest of an alleged serial killer, wore black in the Pride parade in tribute to those lost. (Cole Burston/Canadian Press)

July

Despite being in the midst of an extreme heat event, Toronto residents celebrated Canada Day on the shores of Lake Ontario.

Ryan Wright and Nafissa Pinas watch a fireworks show in Centennial park as part of a Canada Day celebration (Christopher Katsarov/Canadian Press)

On July 5, police discovered more human remains near the north Toronto property where the dismembered bodies of seven men allegedly killed by Bruce McArthur were found in garden planters earlier this year. This nine-day search turned up the remains of Majeed Kayhan, one of eight men the landscaper is accused of killing.

Toronto police sift and excavate materials from a forested ravine at the back of a property on Mallory Crescent. Canine units indicated in May that human remains were buried there. (Tijana Martin/Canadian Press)

A shooter wandered five blocks along Danforth Avenue indiscriminately spraying gunfire into bustling bars and restaurants before turning the handgun on himself.

Toronto police officers walk on Danforth Avenue after a shooting on July 22 . (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Two people were killed — 18-year-old Reese Fallon and Julianna Kozis, 10 — and a dozen more injured in the chaos on that balmy July evening.

Julianna Kozis, 10, left, and 18-year-old Reese Fallon died after a gunman indiscriminately fired several shots into restaurants and cafes along Danforth Avenue. (Cole Burston/Getty Images)

August

Music, dance and costumes took centre stage at Toronto Caribbean Carnival on Aug. 4.

Caribbean culture is on full display at the Toronto Caribbean Carnival. (Christopher Katsarov/Canadian Press)

An ongoing labour dispute between the board that oversees the Exhibition Grounds and unionized stagehands had a "significant negative impact" on attendance and revenue of the annual Canadian National Exhibition, the CEO said.

Picketing workers from the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) walk the picket line in front of the Canadian National Exhibition on Aug. 14. (Cole Burston/Canadian Press)

September

Toronto International Film Festival kicked off its 43rd year on Sept. 6, but it did so in a changed landscape — one organizers have responded to with a few powerful additions to the usual mix of glitz and glam.

With initiatives including the Share Her Journey women's rally, a newly created hotline and an emphasis on its code of conduct, TIFF is making it clear it's an inclusive and safe space after the tide of sexual misconduct allegations stemming from the Harvey Weinstein scandal last fall.

Actress Geena Davis addresses the crowd at the Share Her Journey Rally for Women in Film during TIFF. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/Associated Press)

Ontario Premier Doug Ford's unprecedented move to slash the size of Toronto council in the middle of a municipal election threw the city's voting process into turmoil.

On Sept. 12, protesters lined the public gallery at Queen's Park as legislators introduced a bill cutting the size of Toronto's city council nearly in half.

Demonstrators at the Queen's Park public gallery are forced to leave, some in handcuffs.

A protester in the public gallery at Queen's Park shouts at MPPs while others are arrested. (Chris Young/Canadian Press)

The NDP also stages a mass protest, which results in every party member being ejected from the legislature.

Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath was ejected from the Ontario Legislative Chamber as the PC government introduced The Efficient Local Government Act. (Chris Young/Canadian Press)

On Sept. 26, longtime Blue Jays manager John Gibbons announced he would not return for the 2019 season. He received a standing ovation when he walked to the batter's box to deliver the lineup card before his final home game as Toronto's manager.

Blue Jays manager John Gibbons got a chance to say goodbye to players at the Rogers Centre after he made the long-expected announcement. (Frank Gunn/Canadian Press)

October

On Oct. 17, Canada became the first major Western nation to legalize and regulate the sale of cannabis for recreational use.

Torontonians gathered at a local concert venue to watch the 'bud drop' at the stroke of midnight, in celebration of legalization. (Ian Willms/Getty Images)

The heavily anticipated and momentous move was marked with much fanfare in Toronto.

From Polkaroo to Tokaroo, a giant kangaroo with bloodshot eyes and a massive joint celebrated cannabis legalization in Trinity Bellwoods Park. (Chris Young/Canadian Press)

On Oct. 22, John Tory easily secured a second term as Toronto's mayor, resoundingly defeating his rivals after an unpredictable election campaign.

John Tory celebrates his resounding victory in his bid for a second term as Toronto mayor with family and friends. (Frank Gunn/Canadian Press)

November

On Nov. 1, the Happy Place set down for a two-month stay in Toronto's Harbourfront neighbourhood. The Instagram-optimized pop-up features a series of multi-sensory rooms and settings that allow visitors to simply dive in and play.

Lifestyle blogger Gracie Carroll captures herself enjoying the confetti dome at Toronto's Happy Place, the first international outpost of the popular attraction. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Former PC Leader Patrick Brown came out swinging in his tell-all memoir claiming the province's Finance Minister Vic Fedeli has also been the subject of a sexual misconduct allegation.

The book details Brown's rise to becoming leader of the Ontario PCs, his time in power and the night that may have ended his career in provincial politics. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

It's called Okichitaw, an Indigenous martial art passed down generations by the Cree. The class looks similar to karate or tae kwon do, but the self-defence practice originated in North America.

George Lepine has taught the Indigenous martial art of Okichitaw for decades and wants to ensure the practice is passed down. (Richard Agecoutay/CBC)

December

On Dec. 1, thousands of French-speakers in nearly 40 communities across Ontario decried Premier Doug Ford's cuts to some French-language services.

The protests — organized by the Francophone Assembly of Ontario, which represents 740,000 Franco-Ontarians — took place in front of MPPs' offices of all political stripes and in every corner of the province. (Michel Aspirot/CBC)

The Toronto Maple Leafs stars Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews made celebrity cameo appearances as Cannon Dolls in a performance of The Nutcracker on Dec. 19.