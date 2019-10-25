2 youths in custody after being caught in stolen vehicle in Etobicoke

Toronto police say two youths are in custody after they were found in a stolen vehicle in Etobicoke on Thursday night.

Police at 23 Division told CBC Toronto that a food delivery driver was carjacked near the intersection of Islington and Bergamot avenues at about 10 p.m.

They say the driver was approached by multiple suspects armed with a knife who took off in the vehicle.

According to police, the suspects then filled up at a gas station near Kipling Avenue and Rexdale Boulevard and left without paying.

The vehicle was later spotted by officers, and there was a brief pursuit before two youths were taken into custody.

They are now facing charges related to the possession of a stolen vehicle.