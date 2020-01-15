2-year-old boy safe after being found wandering Oshawa streets in diaper

A two-year-old boy is now safe after being found wandering along an Oshawa street alone wearing nothing but a diaper early Wednesday morning.

The child was spotted around 3:50 a.m. by a driver near Stevenson Road North and Bond Street West, Durham Regional Police say.

The driver stopped, called 911 and stayed with the child until police arrived.

Officers then took the child to a nearby police station where they determined the child was healthy.

After canvassing the area, the mother of the boy was found and the two were reunited.

Police say the child lives very close to where he was spotted wandering, and that he got out on his own. No charges will be laid, but Durham Children's Aid Society is looking into the incident.