2 victims badly injured in separate shootings in Mississauga and Toronto

The first shooting occurred near the corner of Mavis Road and Crawford Mill Avenue in Missisauga. The second took place hours later near the corner of Dundas and Sherbourne streets in downtown Toronto.

Both victims were taken to trauma centres for treatment

CBC News ·
Peel police were called to a residence near the corner of Mavis Road and Crawford Mill Avenue around 10:15 p.m. Tuesady for reports of gunfire. (James Morrison-Collalto/CBC)

The first shooting occurred near the corner of Mavis Road and Crawford Mill Avenue in Missisauga around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The male victim was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, Peel police said. 

Several hours later, another male victim was shot in the abdomen near Dundas and Sherbourne streets in Toronto. 

He was taken to hospital for treatment of serious but non-life threatening wounds, Toronto paramedics said. 

Just hours after a shooting Mississauga, a male victim was shot in the abdomen near the intersection of Dundas and Sherbourne streets downtown. (James Morrison-Collalto/CBC)

