2 victims badly injured in separate shootings in Mississauga and Toronto
The first shooting occurred near the corner of Mavis Road and Crawford Mill Avenue in Missisauga. The second took place hours later near the corner of Dundas and Sherbourne streets in downtown Toronto.
Both victims were taken to trauma centres for treatment
Two people were badly injured in separate shootings in Mississauga and downtown Toronto during a violent night in the GTA.
The first shooting occurred near the corner of Mavis Road and Crawford Mill Avenue in Missisauga around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday.
The male victim was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, Peel police said.
Several hours later, another male victim was shot in the abdomen near Dundas and Sherbourne streets in Toronto.
He was taken to hospital for treatment of serious but non-life threatening wounds, Toronto paramedics said.