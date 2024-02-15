2 Toronto police officers charged with shooting at men in car, SIU says

Two Toronto police officers who opened fire at two men in an allegedly stolen car last summer are now facing charges.

Ontario's police watchdog says the two constables, Jamie Denysek and Derek MacNeil, were near College and Dufferin streets on June 11, 2023 when they saw a Cadillac vehicle that had been reported as stolen.

The officers had an interaction with the two men and fired their guns at them, Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said.

The SIU says the car took off but hit a pole, and the men inside were arrested. One of them, a 26 year old, was taken to hospital to be treated for unspecified injuries.

Denysek and MacNeil are each charged with assault with a weapon, careless use of a firearm and discharge of a firearm with the intent to wound, maim, disfigure or endanger life, according to the SIU.

Both officers are suspended with pay as per the Police Services Act, Toronto police said.