2 suspects wanted in connection to assault on woman abducted from Wasaga Beach

Police in York Region are looking to identify two people believed to be connected to the investigation into the abduction of a 37-year-old woman from Wasaga Beach last month.

Elnaz Hajtamiri was taken from a relative's home on Jan. 12 by three men wearing what looked to be police gear, Ontario Provincial Police have said.

Now, police in York Region have released surveillance footage from an assault believed to be connected to the Hajtamiri investigation.

In a news release Friday, police said officers were called to an address on King William Crescent, near Yonge Street and Bantry Avenue, on Dec. 20, for a report of a female victim attacked and struck with a frying pan in an underground parking garage.

CBC News has previously reported that Hajtamiri was attacked around the same time with the same weapon by two men who jumped her in the parking garage of her Richmond Hill condo building. Her family has said Hajtamiri had reason to believe she was being watched at the time, after tracking devices were found on a car she had been leasing.

Other sources have previously told CBC News there was a witness with Hajtamiri at the time of the attack, and one of the attackers recorded the beating on their phone.

York Regional Police have since recovered the suspect vehicle that was stolen from the Finch Avenue and Don Mills Road area in Toronto. (York Regional Police)

CBC News reported earlier this week that a Montreal man identified as Hajtamiri's ex-boyfriend, Mohamad Lilo, was arrested in connection to her abduction for criminal harassment on Jan. 21. He has since been released on bail and is set to appear virtually in a Collingwood, Ont., court on Feb. 22.

Suspects wanted

The victim in the Dec. 20 assault was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and two men fled the scene in a vehicle, York police say.

Police have identified one of the suspects that struck 37-year-old Elnaz Hajtamiri with a frying pan in the parking garage of her Richmond Hill condo building (York Regional Police)

The suspect vehicle was found to have been stolen Finch Avenue and Don Mills Road area, and has since been recovered.

Police have provided a description of the two men seen on surveillance video.

The first is a man 25 to 30 years old, 6'2" tall with a medium build. He has short brown hair and was wearing a camouflage puffed jacket, dark pants and a surgical mask.

The second man is 25 to 30 years old, at 5'10" also with a medium build. He was wearing a dark hooded jacket and a surgical mask at the time.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or anyone who can identify the men to call their designated tip line at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7250, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling at 1-800-222-TIPS.