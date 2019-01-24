2 stabbed in northwest Toronto

Two people were stabbed in northwest Toronto early Thursday, according to paramedics.

Emergency services were called to Mould Avenue, near Jane Street and St. Clair Avenue W., around 6 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Paramedics transported one person to hospital with life-threatening injuries. A spokesperson said the second victim was not taken to hospital, but could not comment further on their condition.

No other information about the victims was immediately available.

More to come