2 stabbed in northwest Toronto
2 stabbed in northwest Toronto

Two people were stabbed in northwest Toronto early Thursday, according to paramedics.

Emergency crews called for reports of stabbing around 6 a.m.

One person sustained life-threatening injuries, paramedics said. They could not confirm the condition of the second victim. (CBC)

Emergency services were called to Mould Avenue, near Jane Street and St. Clair Avenue W., around 6 a.m. for reports of a stabbing. 

Paramedics transported one person to hospital with life-threatening injuries. A spokesperson said the second victim was not taken to hospital, but could not comment further on their condition. 

No other information about the victims was immediately available. 

