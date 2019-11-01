2 male teens injured in shooting in Toronto's east end

Two teenagers were injured in a shooting in the city's east end Thursday night, Toronto police say.

Just after 9 o'clock, emergency services were called to Cosburn Avenue and Pape Avenue following multiple gunshots in the area.

Two males — both with gunshot wounds — were found at the rear of a building, police say, and are in serious condition.

Investigators are looking for a male suspect who was seen running away after the shooting. They say the suspect may have fled through people's backyards, but no description was available.

Officers are conducting a search of the area.