2 seriously injured, 3 in custody following shooting near Scarborough restaurant

Two people have been seriously injured in a shooting outside a restaurant in Scarborough, Toronto police say.

Police received a call just before 10 p.m. of shots fired near Danforth Road and Savarin Street north of Eglinton Avenue East.

Officers arrived to find a male victim suffering from serious injuries, who was taken to hospital.

Police later found a second victim in a different location, who was transported to hospital in serious condition.

There's no word so far on the ages and genders of both victims.

Police say officers located a suspect vehicle, a white SUV, that had fled the scene.

Guns were recovered from the vehicle, police say, and officers have taken three people into custody.

Eastbound Highway 401 may be closed for an investigation, police say.