2 taken to hospital after 'serious collision' in Mississauga, paramedics say

Two people have been taken to hospital after a "serious collision" in Mississauga Thursday evening, Peel paramedics say.

Emergency crews were called to the scene, near Winston Churchill Boulevard and The Collegeway, at 10:22 p.m.

One of the patients transported by paramedics is in life-threatening condition, while the other is in stable condition, and both are males.

Police say two vehicles were involved in the collision.

Winston Churchill Boulevard will be closed both directions between The Collegeway and Cornish Road for several hours.

Peel police's major collision bureau is attending the scene.