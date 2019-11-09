Skip to Main Content
Woman and child pulled from burning house in North York
Toronto·New

A woman and a child were rushed to hospital after being pulled from a burning house in North York Saturday afternoon, Toronto police say.

1 victim transported to hospital in critical condition, paramedics say

CBC News ·
Emergency crews were called to the area of Parkwoods Village Drive and Combermere Drive just after 3 for reports of a fire. (Charles Contant/Radio-Canada)

Emergency crews were called to the area of Parkwoods Village Drive and Combermere Drive just after 3 p.m. for reports of a fire.

Paramedics say one of the victims taken to hospital was in critical condition, while other victims were being assessed at the scene.

