Woman and child pulled from burning house in North York
1 victim transported to hospital in critical condition, paramedics say
A woman and a child were rushed to hospital after being pulled from a burning house in North York Saturday afternoon, Toronto police say.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Parkwoods Village Drive and Combermere Drive just after 3 p.m. for reports of a fire.
Paramedics say one of the victims taken to hospital was in critical condition, while other victims were being assessed at the scene.
FIRE: (UPDATE)<br>Parkwoods Village Dr & Combermere Dr<br>- officers o/s<br>- <a href="https://twitter.com/Toronto_Fire?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Toronto_Fire</a> o/s dealing with fire<br>- <a href="https://twitter.com/TorontoMedics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TorontoMedics</a> assisting emergency run<br>- child pulled out from fire, injuries unknown<br>- will update<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO167198?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO167198</a><br>^al—@TPSOperations