2 people seriously injured in North York shooting outside TCH apartment complex

Two people have suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in North York early Tuesday.

Police were called to the scene for reports of a shooting around 2:45 a.m. on Turf Grass Way, near Jane Street and Finch Avenue West.

When they arrived, one person was found suffering from gunshot wounds in front of a Toronto Community Housing apartment complex. A second shooting victim was found just south of the building, near the corner of Jane Street and Yorkwoods Gate.

Police are asking anyone with surveillance video to come forward. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

Toronto Police Insp. Norm Proctor spoke to reporters at the second location on Tuesday morning.

"The actual event happened across the road, in front of the Turf Grass complex, and one of the victims made his way over here," Proctor said.

Both people were taken to a local hospital.

Police are asking any witnesses or anyone with video to come forward.

"Any little bit of information is extremely important, although it may seem insignificant to them it will be extremely important to us," Proctor said.

There is no suspect information at this time.