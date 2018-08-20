2 people killed, 3 injured in multi-vehicle crash near Algonquin Park

Two people are dead and three others injured in a multi-vehicle crash near Algonquin Park Sunday afternoon.

A small blue car was heading westbound on Highway 60 around 4 p.m. when it crossed the centre line and hit a tour bus head on at the entrance to Algonquin Park's west gate, Ontario Provincial Police say. The tour bus didn't have any passengers aboard at the time.

The car then flipped on the roadway and collided with another vehicle, OPP added.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene. Police are notifying next-of-kin before releasing their names.

One person in serious condition was flown by Ornge air ambulance to a Toronto hospital. Paramedics took two other patients to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

OPP traffic collision investigators closed Highway 60 for several hours. The roadway has since reopened.

"Huntsville OPP would like to thank all who stopped and assisted with the victims of this collision, including Algonquin Park staff," a news release said.