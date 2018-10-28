2 people injured after 2-alarm fire engulfs boats in Toronto marina

Two people are suffering from minor injuries after a two-alarm fire engulfed two boats docked at a marina on the east side of the city.

The call came to police in just after 7:20 Sunday morning for reports of a boat "completely engulfed" in flames in Outer Harbour Marina near Unwin Avenue and Leslie Street, according to David Hopkinson, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service.

Fire crews work to knock down a fire which destroyed at least one boat in Outer Harbour Marina on Sunday morning. (John Hanley/CBC)

A Toronto fire boat is working to knock down the flames, but Hopkinson said there may be fuel containers near one of the boats that is still on fire.

"It is a concern for fire crews and officers and paramedics and anyone working or in that area," Hopkinson told CBC Toronto, adding road closures may take affect in order to keep the area safe and give room to emergency crews.

Paramedics said they treated two people with minor burns.