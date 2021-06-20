2 people found dead in Richmond Hill, Ont., home, police say

Two people were found dead inside a Richmond Hill, Ont., home Sunday evening, York Regional Police said.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Bayview and 16th avenues — just north of Toronto — around 6 p.m. ET, police told CBC Toronto.

Police said the matter was initially reported as a firearm incident and homicide detectives have been notified.

Ben Sangster, a spokesperson for York paramedics, said they sent one ambulance and a special response unit to the scene, but "no patients were transported."

More to come