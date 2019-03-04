2 people fatally struck by GO trains in separate incidents, Metrolinx says

Two people are dead following separate incidents involving GO trains near Scarborough and Guildwood stations, according to Toronto police.

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook, a police spokesperson, said a man was hit by a train around 10:30 a.m. Monday, just west of the Scarborough GO station. The victim was rushed to a trauma centre and was later pronounced dead.

A woman was struck in a separate incident around 12:30 p.m. near Guildwood GO station.

There's no word on why or how the incidents happened.

Although all tracks have been re-opened, there are still delays along the Lakeshore east and west lines due to "residual delays," according to Metrolinx.

"It was a pretty challenging day for everyone here, from staff to operations people and we really do feel for the first responders and everyone who had to go to the scene," Metrolinx spokesperson Scott Money said.

"It takes its toll," he added.

"We're thinking about the families of the people who lost loved ones today."

Money said there were also delays earlier Monday morning in Oshawa due to a disabled train on the tracks.

Metrolinx is asking customers to be patient as it works to resume regular service.