2 people critically injured in shooting in Toronto's east end on New Year's Day

Two people were shot and critically injured near Regent Park Wednesday night, Toronto police say.

Just after 10:30 p.m., police received several calls about gunshots heard in the area of River Street and Dundas Street East.

When officers arrived, they found two people suffering from life-threatening injuries. They were rushed to hospital.

According to Toronto Police Const. David Hopkinson, there had been reports of a shooter on a balcony in the area and police advised people via Twitter to stay inside.

But police later tweeted that the shots did not come from an elevated position. They did not provide any further details about where the shooter was located, but said the suspect or suspects fled the scene and officers were searching the area.