2 people critically injured in shooting at Toronto Muslim Cemetery

Two people were critically injured in a shooting at a cemetery in Richmond Hill, Ont. on Thursday afternoon after attending a funeral.

The shooting happened at the gates of the Toronto Muslim Cemetery in Richmond Hill at about 3:15 p.m., after the funeral service had ended.

"Three to four male suspects approached the victims and opened fire" before taking off in an "older SUV-style vehicle," said York Regional Police Const. Maniva Armstrong.

Armstrong said both victims are now in life-threatening condition.

Shooting could be linked to earlier incident

According to cemetery manager Sabi Ahsan, the funeral being held was for Gidid Mohamed.

A person by that name was fatally shot on Tuesday morning in northwest Toronto — though CBC Toronto has not verified that the two are the same person.

Ahsan also shared a statement with CBC Toronto via email, writing that staff were "deeply saddened to hear of the shooting that occurred on Leslie Street at the gates of the Toronto Muslim Cemetery."

"Cemetery staff were not aware of any safety concerns," Ahsan said.

"The well-being of all those attending at the Toronto Muslim Cemetery is of great importance to all of us."