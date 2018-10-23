Skip to Main Content
2 people charged in theft of Yorkshire Terrier from Etobicoke home
A seven-year-old Yorkshire Terrier who went missing earlier this month has been reunited with her family after a break-in at an Etobicoke home.

A man and a woman have been charged with possession of property obtained by crime after Muffy, a seven-year-old Yorkshire Terrier, was taken from her Etobicoke home earlier this month. (Toronto Police Service)

Muffy was stolen from a residence in the Islington Avenue and The Westway area on Oct. 3 while her owners were away, Toronto police say. 

When her family returned home, they noticed Muffy and several other items were missing, spokesperson Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook previously told CBC Toronto.  

The family pleaded for Muffy's safe return and put out hundreds of flyers offering a reward up to $2,000, hoping someone would identify her. 

On Monday, a 38-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were arrested in connection with the alleged theft, a police news release said. 

They are both charged with possession of property obtained by crime and were scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Tuesday morning. 

