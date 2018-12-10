2 pedestrians struck about 2 blocks, 10 minutes apart in east end
A man and a woman were taken to trauma centres Monday night with serious injuries after being struck in two separate collisions about two kilometres and 10 minutes apart, Toronto Paramedics say.
A man in his 20s was injured near Midland Avenue and Pitfield Road.
About two blocks away, emergency crews responded to a second collision on Sheppard Avenue East and Birchmount Avenue.
A woman in her 20s was taken to a trauma centre.