2 pedestrians dead, 1 in serious condition following collision in Scarborough

Two people have died and a third is in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough Sunday evening, Toronto police say.

According to Duty Insp. Stacey Davis, the crash happened in the area of Markham Road and Progress Avenue around 6:30 p.m.

Davis said a vehicle was travelling eastbound on Progress Avenue when he entered the intersection at "a high rate of speed."

After he got through the intersection he struck the curb and lost control, Davis added. A short distance later, he struck three pedestrians.

Davis said two people, one of whom is a man, were "found lying in the roadway." Both victims were unresponsive, she added.

The two victims were rushed to hospital, where they later died.

A third victim, also a man, was taken to hospital in serious condition, according Toronto Paramedics spokesperson Steve Henderson.

Police on scene the fatal collision near Markham Road and Progress Avenue Sunday evening. (CBC)

Police say a man was arrested in connection to the incident.

The suspect was driving over the legal blood-alcohol limit, which is 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood, police added.

Police initially reported that two people were ejected from a car that flipped. It was later determined that they were struck by a vehicle.

Davis says police are working on identifying the victims as well as notifying their next of kin