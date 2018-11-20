2 new allegations of assault involving students at St. Michael's College School being investigated

Toronto police say they're investigating two new criminal allegations, an assault and threat, at St. Michael's College School after they received two videos Monday.

Insp. Dominic Sinopoli, who heads the force's sex crimes unit, said a belt was used as a weapon in the alleged assault and that investigators believe both videos are linked to the private Catholic, all-boys school.

Investigators received the videos the same day police charged six students accused of being involved in a gang sexual assault at the school.

Sinopoli said the incidents started as hazing before veering into the "criminal arena."

The Canadian Press spoke with police sources who confirmed that the charges filed Monday involved a group of students, aged 14 and 15, on the football team who allegedly pinning down another student in a locker room and sexually assaulted him with a broom handle.

Police are now investigating a total of six allegations involving students at the school.

The identities of the six teenage boys charged are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. They are facing multiple criminal charges including assault, gang sexual assault and assault with a weapon.

Three St. Michael's College School students, left, made a brief court appearance on Monday in Toronto. (Pam Davies/CBC)

They appeared in a youth court Monday afternoon and were released on bail.

The school, which has expelled eight students in connection with the allegations, said it supports the police force's move to file criminal charges. It's unclear if any of the eight are among those who have been charged.

St. Mike's ​has also launched a third-party investigation into the present situation and past incidents. Principal Greg Reeves said he hopes a preliminary examination will be done by spring with a more in-depth investigation to wrap up next summer.

St. Michael's College School in Toronto is at the centre of an unfolding scandal after a series of alleged assaults and sexual assaults involving students came to light last week. (Frank Gunn/Canadian Press)

Mayor John Tory commented on the St. Michael's situation Tuesday, telling reporters what has transpired is "very sad, very tragic and very unacceptable."

"We're going to have to look for as well is leadership from all fronts — from parents, from the administration of the school and from the community and the police and others — to make sure that we learn from this and that justice is served," he said at city hall.

With files from The Canadian Press