Skip to Main Content
2 men sent to hospital after vehicle collides with fire truck
Toronto

2 men sent to hospital after vehicle collides with fire truck

Two men were taken to hospital after a collision between a fire truck and another vehicle near Pharmacy Avenue and Sheppard Ave. E, Toronto police say.

Collision was near Pharmacy Ave. and Sheppard Ave. E., police say

CBC News ·
A fire truck in Toronto was involved in a collision Saturday afternoon.

Two men were taken to hospital after a collision between a fire truck and another vehicle Saturday afternoon, police say.

The collision was near Pharmacy Avenue and Sheppard Ave. E. around 12:35 p.m, said Toronto police Const. Allyson Douglas-Cooke. 

Two men in the other vehicle were taken to a trauma centre with relatively serious injuries, Cooke said.

Police closed part of the southbound lane on Pharmacy Avenue Saturday afternoon.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|