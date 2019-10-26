2 men sent to hospital after vehicle collides with fire truck
Collision was near Pharmacy Ave. and Sheppard Ave. E., police say
Two men were taken to hospital after a collision between a fire truck and another vehicle Saturday afternoon, police say.
The collision was near Pharmacy Avenue and Sheppard Ave. E. around 12:35 p.m, said Toronto police Const. Allyson Douglas-Cooke.
Two men in the other vehicle were taken to a trauma centre with relatively serious injuries, Cooke said.
Police closed part of the southbound lane on Pharmacy Avenue Saturday afternoon.
