2 men injured after shooting at Lawrence and Scarlett

Two men were injured Friday night in a shooting at Lawrence Avenue and Scarlett Road.

Emergency crews were called to a parking lot at the intersection at around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Police said the men were shot at while inside their vehicle. Both victims were breathing and conscious when crews arrived on scene.

One of the men was transported to a trauma centre via emergency run with gunshot wounds to his upper body. Paramedics said his injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

The second victim was treated on the scene for minor injuries.

Police have not released any suspect information. The intersection is closed while police investigate.