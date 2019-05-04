Skip to Main Content
2 men injured after shooting at Lawrence and Scarlett
Toronto·New

2 men injured after shooting at Lawrence and Scarlett

Two men are injured after a shooting at Lawrence Avenue and Scarlett Road.

1 man has been transported to a trauma centre with serious but not life-threatening injuries

CBC News ·
Police are investigating a shooting in a parking lot at Lawrence Avenue West and Scarlett Road where two men were injured. (Yanjun Li/CBC)

Two men were injured Friday night in a shooting at Lawrence Avenue and Scarlett Road.

Emergency crews were called to a parking lot at the intersection at around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Police said the men were shot at while inside their vehicle. Both victims were breathing and conscious when crews arrived on scene. 

One of the men was transported to a trauma centre via emergency run with gunshot wounds to his upper body. Paramedics said his injuries are serious but not life-threatening. 

The second victim was treated on the scene for minor injuries.

Police have not released any suspect information. The intersection is closed while police investigate.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|