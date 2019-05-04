2 men injured after shooting at Lawrence and Scarlett
1 man has been transported to a trauma centre with serious but not life-threatening injuries
Two men were injured Friday night in a shooting at Lawrence Avenue and Scarlett Road.
Emergency crews were called to a parking lot at the intersection at around 8:30 p.m. Friday.
Police said the men were shot at while inside their vehicle. Both victims were breathing and conscious when crews arrived on scene.
One of the men was transported to a trauma centre via emergency run with gunshot wounds to his upper body. Paramedics said his injuries are serious but not life-threatening.
The second victim was treated on the scene for minor injuries.
Police have not released any suspect information. The intersection is closed while police investigate.
