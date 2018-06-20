2 men in hospital after 'violent assault' on border of Peel and Halton

Two men were taken to hospital with serious head injuries after what police are describing as a "violent assault" at the border of Peel and Halton regions early Wednesday morning.

Police were called for reports of a fight near Winston Churchill Boulevard and Steeles Avenue shortly after midnight.

According to preliminary reports, a "number of vehicles were involved in the targeted assault," a Halton police news release said. Suspect vehicles surrounded another vehicle that was carrying three men, the release said.

Then, "a number of males" allegedly attacked the three men with baseball bats.

Halton police are investigating a violent altercation near the border of Peel early Wednesday morning. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Two of the victims suffered serious head injuries and were taken to hospital, police said. The third victim suffered minor injuries.

The victims range in age from 26 to 30, and are all from the Brampton area, police said.

"Halton police believe this was a targeted attack and all parties are known to each other," the Halton release said. "This is not a random incident and there is no threat to public safety."

Winston Churchill is closed in both directions between 5 Sideroad and Steeles for the police investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact acting Det. Dylan Price at 905-825-4747 ext. 2422 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.