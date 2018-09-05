2 men charged with attempted murder in alleged streetcar stabbing

Two men have been arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with an alleged stabbing aboard a TTC streetcar over the Labour Day weekend.

Police were called to Spadina Avenue and King Street West around 3:40 a.m. Saturday after two men boarded a streetcar and got into an altercation with a 24-year-old man.

During the altercation on the streetcar, police say the 24-year-old was stabbed several times and suffered life-threatening injuries.

The day after the incident, police released images from security cameras of two suspects and asked members of the public to come forward with information.

Toronto police spokesperson Gary Long said there were passengers on board the streetcar at the time of the incident.

On Tuesday, both men surrendered, police said in a news release.

One man, a 22-year-old from Toronto, faces two charges: attempted murder and assault.

The other man, a 23-year-old from Toronto, faces three charges: attempted murder, assault with a weapon and weapons dangerous.

They are both set to make a court appearance this week.