2 males seriously injured in Jamestown double shooting

Two people were badly injured in a double shooting in Jamestown on Sunday afternoon, according to Toronto police.

Officers were called to the corner of John Garland Boulevard and Kendleton Drive shortly before 2 p.m. after multiple callers reported hearing gunshots in the area.

Police located two male victims shortly after arriving on scene, said Toronto police Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook. Paramedics transported both victims to a trauma centre for treatment, one with life-threatening injuries and the other in "serious" condition.

No further information about the victims was immediately available, she said.

Officers are currently canvassing the area in search of potential witnesses.