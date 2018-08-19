Man dead, 2 males injured in stabbing near Sherway Gardens

A man is dead and two other males are injured after a stabbing near Queensway Avenue and The West Mall on Saturday night, Toronto police say.

One of the victims, a man, suffered critical injuries, while the third victim, a teen boy, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Two of the victims were rushed to trauma centres, where one was pronounced dead. The third victim was taken to a hospital.

Homicide Det. David Dickinson said police were called to the scene near Queensway Avenue and The West Mall at about 9:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Dickinson said police believe there was an altercation that preceded the stabbing, which occurred outside.

"We are trying to determine what happened here," he said on Sunday.

Officers are looking for security camera video and appealing for witnesses to come forward.

No suspect information was available.